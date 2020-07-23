Trump Announces Federal Agents Coming To Milwaukee, Evers Opposes The Move

By Associated Press 1 hour ago
  • President Donald Trump speaks about 'Operation Legend: Combating Violent Crime in American Cities' in the East Room of the White House July 22, 2020 in Washington, DC.
    President Donald Trump speaks about 'Operation Legend: Combating Violent Crime in American Cities' in the East Room of the White House July 22, 2020 in Washington, DC.
    Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers wants President Donald Trump to keep federal agents out of Milwaukee. Trump and the White House announced Thursday that federal agents will deploy to Chicago; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Cleveland; Detroit; and Milwaukee to combat rising crime.

Evers, a Democrat, sent Trump a letter Wednesday saying he was “deeply disturbed" to hear White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows suggest in a television interview Sunday that agents might travel to Milwaukee without any direct communication with his office. Evers said he’s strongly opposed to the move, warning it will only make things worse. Wisconsin authorities, including the state’s National Guard, can handle protests, he said.

“This is not a moment to double down and unnecessarily increase police presence, especially without invitation,” Evers wrote. “As we have seen in Portland, this excessive and unwelcome federal law enforcement presence only makes these situations more volatile and dangerous.”

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has asked a judge for a restraining order blocking federal agents deployed to quell protests in Portland. She has accused the agents of arresting protesters without probable cause and using excessive force.

Aides for Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Police Chief Alfonso Morales didn’t immediately respond to messages. Milwaukee Common Council President Cavalier Johnson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that federal agents' presence would only heighten conflict.
 

Tags: 
Protests 2020
WUWM

Related Content

Portland's Mayor Is Tear-Gassed By Federal Forces On Another Night Of Protests

By 5 hours ago

Federal agents in Portland, Ore., used tear gas on Mayor Ted Wheeler and other people Wednesday night during a protest against heavy-handed police tactics and racial injustice.

"It was not great," Wheeler said, according to NPR member station Oregon Public Broadcasting. "It makes your eyes really burn."

Young Leaders In Milwaukee Push For Black Lives To Matter

By 6 hours ago
Latoya Dennis

For nearly 60 consecutive days there have been protests in Milwaukee pushing for Black lives to matter here. At many, young people are center stage.

In light of these protests, WUWM’s LaToya Dennis spoke with young organizers Isabella Busby, Christopher Washington and Malania Moore on Facebook Live. It's the latest installment of Listen MKE — a partnership between WUWM, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee PBS and the Milwaukee Public Library. Its goal: help Milwaukee’s north side residents get the information they want and need. 

Trump Expands Deployment Of Federal Agents To End 'Explosion Of Shootings'

By 23 hours ago

President Trump on Wednesday said his administration would "surge" federal law enforcement officials to help fight crime in Chicago and Albuquerque, N.M., as part of the Justice Department's controversial Operation Legend.

Trump accused local politicians in the cities of not doing enough to address what he says are waves of crime as the public and some politicians call for the reduction of police department budgets.

Kansas City Mayor Says He Learned On Twitter That Federal Officers Were In His City

By editor 10 hours ago

Quinton Lucas, the mayor of Kansas City, Mo., says he found out about President Trump's plan to send federal law enforcement officers to his city over social media.