Trump Rally In Janesville Draws Thousands Of Attendees

    President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally in Janesville, Wis., on Saturday.
Despite the weather, wind and pandemic, thousands of people stood shoulder to shoulder on a flag festooned airport tarmac in Janesville Saturday to rally in support of President Donald Trump. 

The Republican described the crowd as stretching as far as the eye could see. Trump came out swinging saying he’s the right choice for the "most important election in the history of our country," not his Democratic opponent Joe Biden.

“And Biden handed control of his part over to hardcore militant left. The Democrat Party you once knew no longer exists, it’s now a party of socialists and Marxists and left-wing extremists,” Trump says.

As coronavirus cases surge in Wisconsin, some wore masks at Saturday's Trump rally in Janesville, while others did not.
Nicole Granato has nothing but praise for President Trump. That’s why she and her husband drove more than two hours and waited in line since early morning to see him.

“He’s kept his promises. He’s built the economy. He’s putting a stop to child sex trafficking. He’s protecting our country,” Granato says.

But Janesville Common Council member Susan Johnson was not there. She, along with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and health care professionals, wished Trump had stayed home as coronavirus cases soar in Wisconsin.

“President Trump’s failed response and inaction in the face of this crisis has led to the death of almost 1,600 Wisconsinites,” Johnson says. ”These rallies not only threaten public health but they also hurt our economy.”

The president, members of his administration and other supporters have been busy campaigning in Wisconsin, hoping to recapture a state that was critical in Trump’s victory four years ago.

