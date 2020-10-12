Wauwatosa Mayor Calls On Protesters 'To Work Through The System We Have'

By 4 hours ago
  • Protesters confront police as they demonstrate near the Wauwatosa City Hall on Oct. 9 in Wauwatosa.
    Protesters confront police as they demonstrate near the Wauwatosa City Hall on Oct. 9 in Wauwatosa.
    Scott Olson / Getty Images

Protests against social injustice and violence by police have been ongoing in Wauwatosa since the summer. They've centered around suspended police Officer Joseph Mensah, who has shot and killed three people of color in the line of duty.

The cries of the community grew louder last week after Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm chose not to charge Mensah in the February fatal shooting of 17-year-old Alvin Cole.

Some protesters have criticized police and Wauwatosa officials for calling in the National Guard in advance of demonstrations.

Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride took office in April and says he has been calling for peace from the start of protests. He says he understands that the Cole family is disappointed by the decision not to charge Mensah but wants them to keep advocating through legal processes.

“I was hoping that that would cause the Cole family and the protesters on their side to realize that there is still a legal process available to them for redress of their grievances and that would keep them from engaging in unpeaceful protests,” says McBride.

An investigator’s report released last week recommended that the Wauwatosa Police and Fire Commission fire Mensah. McBride has declined to take a position on the firing, but he says that could be a potential avenue for the Cole family.

As protests continue, he points toward the fact that not all of them have stayed peaceful. Some family members, including Alvin Cole’s mother, were even arrested by Wauwatosa police during protests on Oct. 8.

“I want to make it clear, many of the protesters were peaceful, but many of them had not been peaceful and we saw smashed windows and looting and rocks and bricks and water bottles being thrown the other night,” says McBride.

As a lawyer for 40 years, he says he's experienced the range of the justice system and seen first-hand the inequities in it, but he doesn’t think that disrupting the peace is helping address that.

“Many times I got the result I wanted and sometimes I didn't, and I thought the legal system could be, at times, unjust, but I'm not willing to throw out democracy and go to anarchy. We really have to work through the system we have and make the system better,” he says.

Despite criticisms that police presence at protests is further intensifying the situations, McBride says his biggest concern is making sure Wauwatosa doesn’t see the same violence that erupted in Kenosha in August.

“What we have achieved so far is people haven't gotten hurt, at least not seriously hurt, we haven't had any deaths,” he says. “It's intended to make sure that Wauwatosa doesn't turn into another Kenosha. Pure and simple."

Tags: 
WUWM
Wauwatosa police
WUWM News
Protests 2020

Related Content

Chief: No Reason To Fire Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah Who Killed Teen

By & Gretchen Ehlke 7 hours ago
Scott Olson / Getty Images

Updated at 3:07 p.m. CT

The police chief of a Milwaukee suburb that has seen protests and unrest since an officer was cleared of criminal wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of a Black teenager in February said Monday that he sees no reason why the officer should be fired.

Joseph Mensah, who is also Black, fatally shot 17-year-old Alvin Cole on Feb. 2 outside the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa. Cole was the third person Mensah shot and killed since joining the police force five years ago.

As Wauwatosa Protests Ease, One Resident Worries About 'Heavy-Handed' Law Enforcement Response

By Oct 10, 2020
Chuck Quirmbach

More Wauwatosa residents are expressing concern about excessive law enforcement presence as a fourth night of protests related to Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah's shooting of Milwaukee teen Alvin Cole took place Saturday night.

Calls For Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah To Be Fired Remain Strong

By Oct 9, 2020
LaToya Dennis

On Thursday, people took to the streets again to protest Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisolm’s decision Wednesday not to criminally charge Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah. 

Mensah fatally shot 17-year-old Alvin Cole after being dispatched to Mayfair Mall for a disturbance earlier this year. Cole had a gun and Mensah has said he believed Cole shot at officers. Cole was Black, as is Mensah. 

No Charges For Wauwatosa Officer In Killing Of Black Teen

By & Oct 7, 2020
Chuck Quirmbach

Updated Thursday at 9 a.m. CT

A Black Wisconsin police officer who fatally shot a Black teenager outside a suburban Milwaukee mall in February won't be charged because he had reasonable belief that deadly force was necessary, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

Wauwatosa Officer Joseph Mensah shot 17-year-old Alvin Cole outside Mayfair Mall on Feb. 2 after police responded to a reported disturbance at the shopping center.

Wauwatosa Mayor Explains His Lack Of Power In Mensah Case

By & Aug 26, 2020
Chuck Quirmbach

When George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, people in Wauwatosa focused their attention on a local police officer responsible for killing 3 people on the job. 