Wisconsin Greatly Expands COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility

Wisconsin is greatly expanding who is eligible for the coronavirus vaccine starting March 29 to include people with a broad array pre-existing conditions such as obesity, high blood pressure, cancer and asthma.

The state Department of Health Services said Thursday is expects the general public to be eligible for the vaccine in May.

The broadening came as virus-related restrictions were loosening across the state and country. Madison Metropolitan School District, the state's second largest, announced Thursday that all students would return to in-person classes by April 27 after kindergarteners were the first to return this week.

Teachers have been prioritized for the vaccine in Madison and across the state as part of the most recent eligibility group.

More than a third of people over age 65 have been fully vaccinated in Wisconsin, and more than 20% of the population has received at least one dose, according to state and federal data. As of Wednesday, more than 1.1 million people in Wisconsin had received at least one dose and more than 626,000 were fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the seven-day average of new positive cases was at 388, the lowest it's been in nine months as hospitalization rates have also steadily declined.