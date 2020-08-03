Wisconsin Says It Needs More Federal Aid To Survive Economic Effects Of COVID-19

By Laurel White 1 hour ago
Originally published on August 3, 2020 6:00 am

This story is part of an NPR nationwide analysis of states' revenue and budgets during the pandemic.

In April, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers sent a letter to President Trump estimating that Wisconsin's revenue shortfall because of the coronavirus pandemic would exceed $2 billion over the next year.

Shortly after, Evers' administration announced a 5% cut to the state operations budget, saving about $70 million. The largest cut was weathered by the University of Wisconsin System, which had to give up about $41 million. Universities across the state have since implemented employee furloughs to cut costs.

The governor has said the state's next two-year budget, which he will unveil early next year, could require much deeper cuts.

"It's going to be difficult," Evers said in April. "But we're not wasting time. We're taking care of what we can take care of now."

Editor's note: Wisconsin Public Radio, where Laurel White is a reporter, is a service of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Coronavirus

