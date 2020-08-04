Wisconsin Teachers' Unions Continue Call For Statewide Virtual Start To School Year

By 36 minutes ago
  • Teachers from Milwaukee and nearby suburbs participated in a car caravan demanding a virtual start to the school year, as COVID-19 cases rise in Wisconsin and across the country.
    Teachers from Milwaukee and nearby suburbs participated in a car caravan demanding a virtual start to the school year, as COVID-19 cases rise in Wisconsin and across the country.
    Emily Files / WUWM

On Monday, southeastern Wisconsin teachers’ unions and community groups organized a car caravan from Kenosha to Madison, calling for state action on school reopening.

It was part of a national day of action by public education advocates demanding states put teachers’ and students’ health first during the coronavirus pandemic.

>>Under New Health Order, Schools With Approved Safety Plans Can Open At 50% Capacity

Teachers’ unions in Wisconsin’s five biggest districts, along with several smaller districts, are asking Gov. Tony Evers and Health Secretary Designee Andrea Palm to mandate a virtual start to the school year. They are joined by community organizations Leaders Igniting Transformation, Voces de la Frontera and Youth Empowered in the Struggle.

“This is the time for Sec. Palm to take action,” Milwaukee Teachers Education Association President Amy Mizialko said. “It is what Wisconsin needs from her and from the governor right now. And we have every hope that she will do her job as the person in charge of the public health of this state.”

The offices of Evers and Palm did not respond to questions Monday about whether they are considering a statewide shutdown of schools. Right now, districts are left to make decisions locally.

Milwaukee Public Schools, along with RacineKenosha and Madison, are starting the year virtually. But many suburban and rural districts and private schools want to bring students back in-person because continuing with remote instruction could have detrimental academic, social and emotional effects on students.

>>MPS Board Approves Virtual Start To Year, Despite Some Parent Objections

Still, Mizialko says health needs to come first. 

"Right now, the public health emergency is in a far more dangerous place than it was even a couple of months ago," Mizialko said. “We know that our sisters and brothers in neighboring communities are in an untenable situation right now, where children and staff are going to get sick.

According to the state Department of Health Services, most Wisconsin counties currently have a "high" coronavirus activity level.

Leslea Strauss teaches high school in the Oak Creek-Franklin school district, which is planning to bring students back five days a week, with a virtual alternative for families. Strauss is still figuring out what this new school year will look like for her.

“I’m not feeling awesome,” Strauss said. “Some of the plans are still up in the air, and I think myself and other teachers are kind of concerned about our personal safety.”

MPS teacher Amber Mahaffy and her daughter drew slogans opposing in-person school during the pandemic on her car for the caravan to Madison.
Credit Emily Files / WUWM

Milwaukee teacher Amber Mahaffy says she decided to participate in the car caravan to support educators like Strauss.

“[My daughter] asked me, ‘Mom, why are we doing this today? Because you get to stay home now, right?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, but there are hundreds of other parents out there across the state, and they have to go back to teach, and that’s not right,’ ” Mahaffy said. “So we're doing this for the teachers who have to go back to teach, who still have 30 students in the classroom, no social distancing, no mask requirements. That’s what this is about.”

Mahaffy teaches early childhood special education — one of the most difficult groups of students to educate remotely. But she says the extra work that goes into distance teaching is worth it because students and teachers will be kept safe from COVID-19.

Have a question about education you'd like WUWM's Emily Files to dig into? Submit it below.

_

Tags: 
WUWM Education
WUWM News
MTEA
MPS
Coronavirus

Related Content

Under New Health Order, Milwaukee Schools With Approved Safety Plan Can Open At 50% Capacity

By Emily Files Jul 31, 2020
Emily Files / WUWM

Updated at 5:05 p.m. CT

Milwaukee schools that want to reopen for in-person instruction got a new directive from the city health department on Friday: they can reopen, but only with an approved safety plan and at maximum 50% capacity.

It’s one of many restrictions on businesses and gatherings to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in Milwaukee.

COVID-19 Crisis Is Forcing UWM To Make Its Largest Single-Year Budget Cut

By Jul 29, 2020
Lauren Sigfusson / WUWM

A cloud of financial trouble is hanging over the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee as it plans for its first full semester in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic.

UW System Forges Ahead With Plan For Hybrid Online And In-Person Fall Semester

By Jul 28, 2020
Lauren Sigfusson / WUWM

The University of Wisconsin System is forging ahead with plans for a combination of in-person and online classes this fall.

Some universities in other states have walked back their plans for in-person learning out of concern about rising coronavirus infections.

Milwaukee Schools Say They Were Blindsided By Health Department Order Banning In-Person Classes

By Jul 20, 2020
Emily Files / WUWM

Updated on July 21 at 5:49 p.m.

After some confusion and criticism, the Milwaukee Health Department clarified Tuesday that it does not intend to keep all city schools closed this fall.

Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik says the department will issue a new order that allows schools to open for in-person classes if they have an approved safety plan in place.

Original story