Young Leaders In Milwaukee Push For Black Lives To Matter

By 11 minutes ago
  • Christopher Washington (left) helped organize and took part in a march from Milwaukee to Madison in July.
    Christopher Washington (left) helped organize and took part in a march from Milwaukee to Madison in July.
    Latoya Dennis

For nearly 60 consecutive days there have been protests in Milwaukee pushing for Black lives to matter here. At many, young people are center stage.

In light of these protests, WUWM’s LaToya Dennis spoke with young organizers Isabella Busby, Christopher Washington and Malania Moore on Facebook Live. It's the latest installment of Listen MKE — a partnership between WUWM, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee PBS and the Milwaukee Public Library. Its goal: help Milwaukee’s north side residents get the information they want and need. 

Moore is a recent graduate of Marquette University. She co-organized a protest and block party on the Fourth of July in the Rufus King neighborhood. Moore says COVID-19 gave people the opportunity to pay attention to what is really happening in this world. 

“It is being in this pandemic and seeing all the things that are happening via our cellphones, like locked in our rooms, very angry because we saw a man die for 8 minutes 56 seconds with a knee on his back,” Moore says.

Moore says she was young when Trayvon Martin died and since then, there have been a number of Black people killed without justice being served. 

>>Local Activist Says Protests Could Continue Until Demands Are Met

At the age of 14, Busby says seeing George Floyd die at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer and hearing people in her Shorewood community justifying his death sprung her into action. 

“That’s exactly why my main goal is going to be working with the education system because all of those people who are justifying it don’t understand what it’s like to be Black in America. There’s a difference, there’s microaggressions, there’s people that are racist but they don’t understand why they’re being racist. And there are people who are flat out aggravated racists. And a lot of the people who are justifying George Floyd don’t completely understand why this is an issue,” Busby says.

She's helped plan the protests in Shorewood. Busby says when she starts high school this fall, her plan is to push the district to include more Black history throughout the school year.

Washington recently took part in a march from Milwaukee to Madison to push for better treatment of Black people in Wisconsin. Washington, who's 20 and a student at Marquette University, says people are tired. 

“When you have discussions with a lot of people, one thing a lot of people don’t really talk about is that there’s this weird form of numbness when it comes to speaking about police brutality and gun violence. Numbness meaning like of course people are sick of it, people are tired of it and it’s hurting them, but people are done talking about it. A lot of people really don’t have that energy to keep moving forward,” he says. 

Washington says he plans to fight and organize until Black people here get justice. 

Tags: 
Listen MKE
Protests 2020
WUWM

Related Content

Young People Set Out On Protest March From Milwaukee To Madison In Fight For Black Rights

By Jul 1, 2020
LaToya Dennis

If you’ve witnessed the protests around Milwaukee in the wake of George Floyd being killed by a now-former Minneapolis police officer, you may have noticed something: young people are a fixture.

On Tuesday, some of those young people set out to march from Milwaukee to Madison.

Before the start of the kickoff event, late rapper Tupac Shakur’s song "Keep Your Head Up" blared from speakers as the young people got their backdrop of signs ready. Those signs said things like “no justice, no peace" and "Black trans lives matter" and "no police welcome here.”

Listen MKE: Local Activist Says Protests Could Continue Until Demands Are Met

By Jun 11, 2020
Teran Powell / WUWM

WUWM is partnering with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee PBS and the Milwaukee Public Library on an initiative called Listen MKE. Its goal: help north side residents get the information they want and need.

More specifically, we want to better understand what's most important to people who live in these Milwaukee neighborhoods and help fill information gaps.

Milwaukee Artist Explores The Intersection Of Truth And Possibility Through Murals

By 17 hours ago
Maayan Silver

One of the most iconic parts of the recent protests here in Milwaukee is the many murals that have sprung up around the city. These pieces on streets and walls provide tangible expressions of the energy behind these demonstrations.

Vedale Hill has been a part of this movement, both as an activist and an artist. Although his Black Lives Matter mural covering the intersection of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and West Locust Street washed away, the piece was not just a visual reminder of the movement. It was a community effort in the heart of the city’s Harambe neighborhood.

'We Will Not Retreat': Homeland Security Vows Continued Federal Response To Protests

By 20 hours ago

The acting head of Department of Homeland Security defended the controversial deployment of federal agents to Portland, Ore., saying the Trump administration would "not retreat" from its duty to protect federal property.

At a news conference Tuesday, Chad Wolf insisted that the department "will support and protect those who want to peacefully protest."

Taking Down Its 'Own Monuments,' Sierra Club Assesses The Racism Of John Muir

By editor 19 hours ago

Arguably no figure looms larger than John Muir in the history of America's national parks. His writings and contributions are widely regarded as the founding ethos of environmentalism in the U.S., including by one of the country's oldest environmental groups, the Sierra Club.

But amid the nationwide reappraisal of racist monuments, the Sierra Club said Wednesday that "it's time to take down some of our own monuments," including of its founder, Muir.