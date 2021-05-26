Wednesday on Lake Effect: Wisconsin Racial Disparities, Listen MKE, History of Policing, Gray Wolf Endangered Species List
Wednesday on Lake Effect, a member of the speaker’s task force on racial disparities explains why she thinks the recommendations didn’t go far enough. We hear some of the latest Listen MKE, which explores what has and hasn’t changed since last summer’s protests. We learn about the early roots of policing in the US. Plus, a wildlife expert explains why he thinks the gray wolf should be put back on the endangered species list.
Guests:
- Rebecca Burrell, racial justice activist and member of the speaker's task force on racial disparities
- Representative David Bowen, represents the Wisconsin's fifth district; Vaun Mayes, community activist
- Gary Potter, professor emeritus at the School of Justice Studies at Eastern Kentucky University
- Adrian Treves, professor of environmental studies at UW-Madison