Wednesday on Lake Effect: Gay 'Conversion Therapy,' ‘Send For Me’, 1971 Bucks Championship, Milwaukee Music Roundup

Wednesday on Lake Effect we talk with a survivor of gay conversion therapy and learn how it’s fundamentally changed his life. Then, author Lauren Fox talks about her book Send for Me and why it’s important to continue discussing the horrors of World War II. We’ll find out why the 1971 Championship Bucks team didn’t get a parade. Plus, hear some of the best, new songs from local musicians in this month’s Milwaukee Music Roundup.

Guests:

