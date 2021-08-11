Wednesday on Lake Effect: Climate Change Report, Affordable Housing Projects, Election Investigations, Morning Glory Art Fair

Today, on Lake Effect we’ll look at what the United Nations climate change report is predicting about Midwestern states like Wisconsin. Then, we’ll look at the opposition to affordable housing projects planned for Milwaukee and misconceptions about how these projects impact a neighborhood. We’ll break down the latest on GOP-led investigations into the 2020 election in Wisconsin. Plus, we’ll tell you about the return of the Morning Glory Art Fair in the Deer District.

