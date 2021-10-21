Thursday on Lake Effect: BLEST Hub, Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival, Festival City Symphony, 'Finding Loren' documentary
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about a tool that can help connect Black and LatinX youth in Milwaukee to education and job resources. Then, highlight some films to see this weekend at the sixth annual Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival. We learn about the Festival City Symphony’s upcoming season. Plus, a new documentary tells the story of a fighter pilot downed over Italy, and his family finding the crash site 70 years later.
Guests:
- Gabriel Velez, assistant professor in the department for educational policy and leadership in the college of education at Marquette University
- Adam Rogan, Milwaukee-based journalist
- Janan Najeeb, president of the Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition and founder of the Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival
- Carter Simmons, music director of Milwaukee’s Festival City Symphony and artistic director of the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra
Pam Percy, producer and director of the documentary Finding Loren