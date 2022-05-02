Monday on Lake Effect: Mapping racism in real estate, Judge Derek Mosley's food recommendations, Book of the Month
Today on Lake Effect, we’ll learn about an effort to map out racism in real estate in Milwaukee County. Then Judge Derek Mosley shares his top food recommendations, including his new favorite coffee spot: Pilcrow Coffee. We take a look back at the time Oriental Drugs was open on Farwell and North in Milwaukee and what it meant to the community. Plus, have the latest in our Book of the Month series with the Milwaukee Public Library.
Guests:
- Dr. Derek Handley, assistant professor of English & Dr. Anne Bonds, associate professor of geography at UW-Milwaukee
- Judge Derek Mosley, Milwaukee municipal court judge
- Brooke Maroldi, artist & filmmaker of "Death of a Corner Drugstore"
- Beth Gabriel, reference assistant at Milwaukee Public Library's East Branch
- Oscar Harding, director & producer of "A Life on the Farm"