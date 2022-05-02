Celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Month with 'Siren Queen'

Every month on Lake Effect, we partner with the Milwaukee Public Library for our Book of the Month series to bring you new reading recommendations.

May is Asian American Pacific Islander Month. For this month’s pick, we hear from Beth Gabriel, a librarian reference assistant at the East Branch, about Siren Queen by Nghi Vo.

"[Siren Queen] is a fantasy, kind of magical reimagining of 1930s Hollywood and the cinema and movie making of that time," she shares. "Back then, when studio heads are actual monsters, the main character wants to become a film star. So, we follow her on this journey to being a siren queen."

The novel follows Luli Wei as young girl into adulthood while she navigates being Chinese American and lesbian in the 1930s.

On May 11 at 5:30 p.m, Milwaukee Public Library's East Branch will host the event In Conversation with author Nghi Vo. Fans of the book can bring their own copy or buy a copy at the event to have the author sign.

"We'll also be having a few other book clubs, which we'll be discussing multiple books by Asian American authors, the one I'm excited for is our climate action book club, which is usually at the end of the month. And everything, of course, is free and open to the public," says Gabriel.