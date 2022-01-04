Get Money Smart with Milwaukee Public Library's Hermoine Bell-Henderson for January's 'Book of the Month'

With the fresh start to the new year, some resolutions may have crossed your mind. Maybe one of them was learning how to budget, save, or invest smarter, and if that is the case, we have a book recommendation for you.

Every month here on Lake Effect, we’re partnering with the Milwaukee Public Library in our Book of the Month series to bring you new reading recommendations. This month, we hear from Hermoine Bell-Henderson, the coordinator of the business, technology, and periodicals department at the library’s central branch.

Henderson explains her first choice for book of the month, which is "Save It" by Cinders McLeod.

She says this children's book is about a bunny named Honey who decided to buy a house but has to learn to save her carrots to buy the house. The book is a part of a series with titles like "Earned It," "Spend It," and "Give It."'

"I really wanted to focus on the "Save It" book today because it's one of the main themes for our Thinking Money for Kids exhibit and programs that we have here at the library," says Henderson.

Hermoine Bell-Henderson / Hermoine Bell-Henderson One of Bell-Henderson's picks, "Save It by Cinder McLeod, is for younger readers learning how to save.

Henderson says her second choice for book of the month is geared more towards older kids. "Bee Fearless: Dream Like a Kid" by Makayla Omer can help inspire children to become entrepreneurs.

"When we talk about money and kids, I see a lot of books that are going younger and younger. But, when it comes to talking about being entrepreneurs, there's no reason why kids can't be involved and have that entrepreneurial spirit again," says Henderson.

Hermoine Bell-Henderson / Hermoine Bell-Henderson Bell-Henderson recommends "Bee Fearless: Dream Like a Kid" by Mikaila Ulmer for older readers looking for inspiration to become entrepreneurs.

Henderson says both books will be part of Milwaukee Central Library's Thinking Money for Kids exhibition. The exhibit will include books, displays, and interactive games.

The exhibit will also host a program line that includes a pajama storytime to train children in money math on Jan. 10. In addition, conversations around the value of a 529 account will be held on Jan. 14.

"The Thinking Money for Kids exhibition and grant is actually a traveling exhibit that we'll have here and host here for six weeks at the central library. We were very fortunate to get this and be able to host it again," says Henderson.

The exhibits like Thinking Money for Kids is just another example of how librarians engage with their community and partners.

She says, the Milwaukee public library is very fortunate that the American Library Association and the FINRA Foundation has hosted these exhibits for libraries.

"It's something where we definitely need to begin early. This is not a topic that is necessarily always taught in schools. You know, we want to get the parents involved as well, the caregivers, [and] educators to all be involved in this," says Henderson.