Wednesday on Lake Effect: long-COVID, Komatsu oil spill, Steve Martin & Martin Short, Times Cinema reopening
Today on Lake Effect, we hear from a long-COVID patient about the physical and mental impact of the illness and how he’s seeking help. Then, learn how Komatsu Mining Corporation leaked hundreds of gallons of oil, contaminating Milwaukee riverways, late last year. Actors Steve Martin & Martin Short talk about their new show. Plus, tell you about the re-opening of the Times Cinema in Milwaukee.
Guests:
- Dr. Lawrence Miller, assistant professor in the department of psychiatry and behavioral medicine at the Medical College of Wisconsin and works in the Covid Survivors Clinic
- Mark Richards, covid survivor and long-hauler
- Rich Rovito, contributing writer to Milwaukee Magazine
- Steve Martin & Martin Short, actors and comedians
- Lee Barczak, owner of the Times Cinema