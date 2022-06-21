Tuesday on Lake Effect: Black Nite Brawl, LGBTQ healthcare needs, Diverse & Resilient
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about an uprising in Milwaukee known as the Black Nite Brawl that changed LGBTQ history. Then, review some of the health care needs of the LGBTQ plus community with a local specialist. Plus, hear from a member of Diverse and Resilient about the work they’re doing to improve safety for LGBTQ-plus people.
Guests:
- Michail Takach (tuh-KAHSH) is the curator of the Wisconsin LGBTQ history project.
- Yante Turner, inclusion and equity coordinator for Diverse and Resilient
- Dr. Jessica Francis, LGBTQ Health Specialist with Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin