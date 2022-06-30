Thursday on Lake Effect: gay conversion therapy bans, LGBTQ activist, summer pet care, Milwaukee Music Roundup
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about gay conversion therapy and how banning the practice can help LGBTQ youth. Then, a local activist talks about the intersectionality of Black, queer people in Milwaukee. We get some advice on how to keep pets safe in the summer heat and calm during this weekend’s fireworks. Plus, hear some new local music in the Milwaukee Music Roundup.
Guests:
- Troy Stevenson, senior advocacy campaign manager at the Trevor Project
- Elle Hill, inclusion health program specialist with Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin
- Stacy Oatman, media coordinator for the Wisconsin Humane Society
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record