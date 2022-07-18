© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Monday on Lake Effect: combating extremism, Capitol Notes, MEDAL program, Dungeons & Dragons history, Bubbler Talk

Published July 18, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at a local group combatting extremism and domestic terrorism. Then, Capitol Notes returns with a look at last night’s senate debate. We learn about a program introducing young people of color to professional career paths like medicine, engineering, and architecture. Plus, learn about the history of Dungeons & Dragons and Bubbler Talk explores some of Milwaukee's manufacturing history.

Guests:

  • Massod Akhtar, founder of We Are Many-United Against Hate; Daryl Johnson, owner of DT Analytics; Ryan Lo’Ree, program director with Parallel Networks
  • Capitol Notes
  • Judge Derek Mosley, chief justice of the Milwaukee municipal court; Stephanie Nikolay, director of admissions and recruitment at Marquette University Law School
  • Ben Riggs, author of Slaying the Dragon: A Secret History of Dungeons & Dragons
  • Bubbler Talk
