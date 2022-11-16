Wednesday 11/16/22: reclaiming feminism, Native American games, Jones Island documentary, Crane Fest
Today on Lake Effect, we learn what it means to reclaim feminism and how to make it more inclusive. We learn about the significant role that games had for many Native Americans. We tell you about a documentary that explores the history of Jones Island. Plus, take you to the Great Midwest Crane Fest and learn about the conservation success story of the birds.
Guests:
- Lisa Attonito, executive director of The Women’s Fund of Greater Milwaukee; Marina Franklin, comedian & keynote speaker
- Dawn Scher Thomae, curator of anthropology collections at the Milwaukee Public Museum
- John Gurda, Milwaukee historian; Claudia Looze, director, co-producer & editor; Tony Wood, technical director
- Anne Lacy, senior manager of the International Crane Foundation’s North America program