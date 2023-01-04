Wednesday 01/04/23: Wisconsin drinking culture, Capitol Notes, football health & safety, Milwaukee Music Roundup
Today on Lake Effect, we explore excessive drinking in Wisconsin and its impact on our communities. We look ahead at what’s in store for Wisconsin politics in 2023. An NFL player suffered cardiac arrest on the field this week – raising concerns about the sport’s safety. We talk about keeping football players safe and healthy. Plus, look back at some of the best songs of 2022 in this month’s Milwaukee Music Roundup.
Guests:
- Maureen Busalacchi, director of the Wisconsin Alcohol Project at the Medical College of Wisconsin
- JR Ross, WisPolitics
- Dr. Bill Raasch, head of sports medicine at the Medical College of Wisconsin
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record