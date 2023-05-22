© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Monday 5/22/23: Momnibus Act, Capitol Notes, Neighborhood Traffic Management Program, trash cinema

Published May 22, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about an omnibus act in congress that addresses some of the root causes of maternal mortality. We look at the latest developments in the battle over the shared revenue plan. We tell you about Milwaukee’s Neighborhood Traffic Management Program and how you can take part. Plus, we explore what makes a bad movie – good in a conversation about trash cinema.

Guests:

  • Sen. Tammy Baldwin
  • JR Ross, WisPolitics
  • Kevin Muhs, city engineer
  • Jocelyn Szczepaniak-Gillece, associate professor of english and film studies at UW-Milwaukee
