Tuesday 6/13/23: drought conditions, Milwaukee Climate & Equity Plan, Live at Lake Effect
Today on Lake Effect, we learn how drought conditions are affecting the Milwaukee area. We tell you about the Milwaukee Climate and Equity Plan. Plus, we'll introduce you to our new series Live at Lake Effect.
Guests:
- Clark Evans, professor and chair of the atmospheric science program at UW-Milwaukee’s School of Freshwater Sciences
- State Representative Supreme Moore Omokunde; Ted Kraig, served on the climate and economic equity task force; Shalina Ali, member of Our Future Milwaukee
- Jake Bresette is the owner of the Lake Effect Surf Shop; Trapper Schoepp, Milwaukee musician & co-executive producer of Live at Lake Effect