Thursday 6/15/23: Cardinal Stritch DACA students, 'Be Seen' podcast, Bubbler Talk

Published June 15, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at how the closure of Cardinal Stritch University is impacting undocumented students. We learn about the second season of the Be Seen podcast, which looks at Milwaukee's LGBTQ history. Plus, we listen back to a Bubbler Talk that looks into a mysterious bridge to nowhere in the woods in Milwaukee.

Guests:

  • Marilyn Jones, associate professor & dean of humanities at Cardinal Stritch University
  • Nate Imig, director of digital content at Radio Milwaukee & co-host of Be Seen; Michail Takach, curator of the Wisconsin LGBTQ History Project & co-shot of Be Seen
