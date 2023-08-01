Wednesday 08/01/23: Great Lakes health, 'Food, We Need To Talk,' Black Arts MKE Fest, MPL social media
Today on Lake Effect, we explore the Lake Guardian, the EPA’s floating laboratory on the Great Lakes. Then, from Victorians to viral trends, we examine the negative impacts of diet culture. We learn about Black Arts MKE festival, headed to the Summerfest Grounds this weekend. Plus, meet the team behind the Milwaukee Public Library’s viral videos on TikTok and Instagram.
Guests:
- Megan O’Brien and Matt Pawlowski, EPA scientists aboard the Lake Guardian
- Juna Gjata and Dr. Eddie Phillips, authors of “Food, We Need To Talk” and co-hosts of “Food, We Need to Talk” from WBUR
- Derek Tyus, chair of the board at Black Arts Fest MKE
- Evan Szymkowski, accountant at Milwaukee Public Libraries; Fawn Siemsen-Fuchs, volunteer coordinator