Lake Effect Special 10/02/23: Deaths & Dire Conditions at two Wisconsin correctional facilities

Six people have died at the Milwaukee County Jail in 15 months. People housed there have reported a lack of healthcare, recreation, poor food and long booking times. The Waupun Correctional Institute has been in a lockdown state for months on end. People there also report a lack of healthcare and unsanitary conditions.

On this special edition of Lake Effect Sam Woods examines the conditions at the Milwaukee County Jail and what led up to a revolt by the people housed there. He also speaks with the mother of one of the people who died while being held at the jail. Joy Powers looks into the conditions at the Waupun Correctional Institute where people are being kept in their cells for days on end and haven't been allowed recreation time or visits with family.

