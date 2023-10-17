Tuesday, 10/17/23: Israel-Palestine conflict, public school enrollment, Good Things Brewing, Live at Lake Effect

Today on Lake Effect, we hear from Wisconsinites who’ve lost loved ones in the Israel-Palestine conflict. Then, we learn that many families moved their children to different schools during the pandemic and some are now missing from public school enrollment data. We also speak with two people who are helping Milwaukeeans connect and bridging gaps in the community. Plus, we hear music from Milwaukee’s own Chicken Wire Empire in the latest episode of Live at Lake Effect.

