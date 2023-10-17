Tuesday, 10/17/23: Israel-Palestine conflict, public school enrollment, Good Things Brewing, Live at Lake Effect
Today on Lake Effect, we hear from Wisconsinites who’ve lost loved ones in the Israel-Palestine conflict. Then, we learn that many families moved their children to different schools during the pandemic and some are now missing from public school enrollment data. We also speak with two people who are helping Milwaukeeans connect and bridging gaps in the community. Plus, we hear music from Milwaukee’s own Chicken Wire Empire in the latest episode of Live at Lake Effect.
Guests:
- Maayan Silver, WUWM news reporter reporting on how the conflict in Israel and Palestine has directly affected some in Wisconsin
- Sara Shaw & Ari Brown, Wisconsin Policy Forum researchers
- Derek Mosley, director of the Marquette University Law School’s Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education; Sandra Dempsey, founder and owner of Source Ten video marketing agency and a co-founder of Estamos Unidos US
- Chicken Wire Empire