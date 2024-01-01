Best-Of 'Live at Lake Effect': A special New Year's Day show

Today on Lake Effect, it’s a listening party to celebrate the New Year featuring songs from our “Live at Lake Effect” series. Hosted by series co-executive producers Audrey Nowakowski and Trapper Schoepp, they talk about some of their favorite songs as well as speak with WUWM’s station engineer Jason Rieve. We'll learn how he makes the songs come together, plus listen to plenty of great music from local and nationally touring artists featured in "Live at Lake Effect" so far.

Guests:



Trapper Schoepp, "Live at Lake Effect" co-executive producer

Jake Bresette, Lake Effect Surf Shop owner

Jason Rieve, WUWM engineer

Musicians featured:

Dead Horses

Night Moves

Abby Jeanne

REYNA

Daniel Rodriguez

Rhett Miller

Chicken Wire Empire