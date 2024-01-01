Best-Of 'Live at Lake Effect': A special New Year's Day show
Today on Lake Effect, it’s a listening party to celebrate the New Year featuring songs from our “Live at Lake Effect” series. Hosted by series co-executive producers Audrey Nowakowski and Trapper Schoepp, they talk about some of their favorite songs as well as speak with WUWM’s station engineer Jason Rieve. We'll learn how he makes the songs come together, plus listen to plenty of great music from local and nationally touring artists featured in "Live at Lake Effect" so far.
Guests:
- Trapper Schoepp, "Live at Lake Effect" co-executive producer
- Jake Bresette, Lake Effect Surf Shop owner
- Jason Rieve, WUWM engineer
Musicians featured:
- Dead Horses
- Night Moves
- Abby Jeanne
- REYNA
- Daniel Rodriguez
- Rhett Miller
- Chicken Wire Empire
1 of 8 — IMG_5994.jpg
"Live at Lake Effect" co-executive producers Trapper Schoepp (front) and Audrey Nowakowski (center, back), along with WUWM station engineer Jason Rieve in the Lake Effect studio.
Trapper Schoepp
2 of 8 — DSC_0181.JPG
(from L to R) Jamie Gallagher, Daniel Wolff, and Sarah Vos of Dead Horses in front of the Lake Effect Surf Shop in Shorewood, Wis.
Audrey Nowakowski / WUWM
3 of 8 — 5CC44E93-D72C-4F30-80AE-B2697FAB459C.jpg
Night Moves performing their set in the Lake Effect Surf Shop. On the guitar is Charles Murlowski, along with John Pelant on the keys and bassist Micky Alfano.
Photo by Isaac Quinones
4 of 8 — DSC_1164.JPG
(From L to R) Guy Fiumarelli on guitar, Rodney Bush on keys, Abby Jeanne on vocals & tambourine, Enzo Demay on drums, and Sam Gehrke on bass.
Audrey Nowakowski / WUWM
5 of 8 — DSC_0407.JPG
REYNA, made of of sisters Vic (left) and Gabby Banuelos, performing an acoustic set in the Lake Effect Surf Shop.
Audrey Nowakowski / WUWM
6 of 8 — DSC_0857.JPG
(From L to R) Justin Mazer, Daniel Rodriguez, Zachary Jackson, and Darren Garvey perform in the Lake Effect Surf Shop in Shorewood, Wis.
Audrey Nowakowski / WUWM
7 of 8 — 9247490F-5B8E-4AA3-8973-3253E7F1CFF4.jpg
Musician Rhett Miller (center) being interviewed by Lake Effect's Audrey Nowakowski and Milwaukee musician Trapper Schoepp.
Photo by Isaac Quinones
8 of 8 — DSC_0377.JPG
Top row: Chicken Wire Empire band members Carter Schilts, Jon Peik, Jordan Kroeger, Lake Effect Surf Shop owner Jake Bresette, Ernest Brusubardis IV, Kyle Schelstad, and Lake Effect's Audrey Nowakowski. Bottom center: Trapper Schoepp.
Visionary Studios