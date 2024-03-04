Monday 3/4/24: History of female Jewish comedians, Bad River Band sovereignty, Golda Meir's Milwaukee, Dreamers Gala
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about female, Jewish comedians who paved the way for women in comedy. Then, we tell you about a documentary that explores the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa’s battle against the Line 5 pipeline. Plus, we learn about Golda Meir and how living in Milwaukee influenced her decades-long political career in Israel. We close with an interview about Marquette’s annual Dreamers Gala.
Guests:
- Grace Kessler Overbeke, assistant professor of comedy writing and performance at Columbia College
- Mary Mazzio, producer, writer, and director of the new film Bad River
- RunningHorse Livingston, member of the Bad River band
- Meron Medzini, professor emeritus at the University of Jerusalem
- Lizbeth Landeros, DACA student at Marquette University