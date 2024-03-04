© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Monday 3/4/24: History of female Jewish comedians, Bad River Band sovereignty, Golda Meir's Milwaukee, Dreamers Gala

Published March 4, 2024 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about female, Jewish comedians who paved the way for women in comedy. Then, we tell you about a documentary that explores the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa’s battle against the Line 5 pipeline. Plus, we learn about Golda Meir and how living in Milwaukee influenced her decades-long political career in Israel. We close with an interview about Marquette’s annual Dreamers Gala.

Guests:

  • Grace Kessler Overbeke, assistant professor of comedy writing and performance at Columbia College
  • Mary Mazzio, producer, writer, and director of the new film Bad River
  • RunningHorse Livingston, member of the Bad River band
  • Meron Medzini, professor emeritus at the University of Jerusalem
  • Lizbeth Landeros, DACA student at Marquette University
