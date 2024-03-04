Marquette University celebrates its 9th annual Dreamers Gala

Marquette University is gearing up to celebrate its 9th annual Dreamers Gala, which recognizes the accomplishments of DACA students and helps support their financial needs.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, protects recipients who came to the U.S. as children from deportation and allows them to work legally. However, the DACA program remains fragile. DACA recipients — often called Dreamers — must apply for renewal every two years, and those pursuing higher education aren’t eligible for federal financial aid.

The Dreamers Gala is a student-led event that invites the community to join students, faculty and staff at Marquette to celebrate DACA students and support its Ignacio Ellacuria S.J. Dreamers Scholarship.

The theme for this year’s Gala is “Out of the Shadows” and is meant to highlight the resiliency of Marquette’s DACA students.

“This year’s theme recognizes the commitment that us Dreamers have to the United States as we acknowledge it as our home despite the uncertainties that our immigration status creates,” says Lizbeth Landeros, a DACA recipient and student organizer for the Gala. “But this year specifically, we want to recognize the need to create a greater visibility of the challenges that Dreamers face, as well as symbolize the spirit that we need to embrace our presence.”

Landeros says some of the unique challenges that Dreamers face include not knowing who to ask for help or what resources are available to undocumented students.

However, she says that attending the Dreamers Gala during her sophomore year of high school helped her decide to apply and attend Marquette University.

“I feel like there’s no words to explain it, but [the Gala] is a beautiful experience,” Landeros says. “There’s a lot of community members and staff that go out and suppor. So, just seeing everybody come into one place and like knowing that you have that amount of people there to support and acknowledge your hard work is very special.”

Registration for the 9th annual Dreamer’s Gala closes on March 11th. The Gala will take place at 5 p.m. on March 19th at Marquette University.