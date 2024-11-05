© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Tuesday 11/5/24: election day, preserving 'Samson' the gorilla, 'Hundreds of Beavers'

Published November 5, 2024 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we tell you what you need to know before you head to the polls on this election day. Then, we meet the world-champion taxidermist who preserved a beloved Milwaukee gorilla. We talk to the local filmmakers behind a modern silent, oddball slapstick comedy, “Hundreds of Beavers.”

Guests:

  • Claire Woodall, former executive director of the Milwaukee Election Commission
  • Wendy Christensen, wildlife artist and world-champion taxidermist
  • Mike Cheslik, director, editor and producer of “Hundreds of Beavers
  • Ryland Brickson Cole Tews, lead actor, writer and producer of “Hundreds of Beavers
Lake Effect