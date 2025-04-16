© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Wednesday 4/16/25: Federal funding and food assistance, UWM-Waukesha closure, rehabilitation and poverty

Published April 16, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, Milwaukee’s Hunger Task Force explains how federal funding cuts could affect food assistance for people in Wisconsin. Then, students at UWM’s branch campus in Waukesha are preparing for their school’s closure, and we speak with the superintendent of Milwaukee County’s Community Reintegration Center about her approach to rehabilitation. Plus, we talk to a sociologist about why poverty persists in a country as rich as the US, and what needs to change to end it.

Guests:

Lake Effect