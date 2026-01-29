Thursday 1/29/26: Seeking Solutions, rare bird prints, sturgeon spearing
Today on Lake Effect, we continue our housing series with a look at how Milwaukee neighborhood groups are helping people become homeowners. Then, we head to the Rare Books Room at Central Library to learn about one of their rarest items - a complete collection of Audubon prints. Plus, we tell you about the upcoming sturgeon spearing season in a new Wandering Wisconsin.
Guests:
- Kelly Bolter, adult programming coordinator at Milwaukee Public Library
- Beth Henika, acquisitions, serials and interlibrary loan manager at Milwaukee Public Library
- Timothy Rush, rare books librarian at the MPL central branch
- Amanda Weibel, communications officer for Travel Wisconsin
- Peter Wilke, executive director of Fond du Lac Festivals