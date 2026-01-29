© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Thursday 1/29/26: Seeking Solutions, rare bird prints, sturgeon spearing

Published January 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we continue our housing series with a look at how Milwaukee neighborhood groups are helping people become homeowners. Then, we head to the Rare Books Room at Central Library to learn about one of their rarest items - a complete collection of Audubon prints. Plus, we tell you about the upcoming sturgeon spearing season in a new Wandering Wisconsin.

Guests:

Lake Effect