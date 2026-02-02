© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Monday 2/2/26: Beach access court case, private schools and public vouchers, Enderis Park

Published February 2, 2026 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we break down the case against a Shorewood man found guilty of trespassing for walking along the Lake Michigan shoreline. Then, we speak with a Wisconsin Watch reporter who found nearly half of private school students are using publicly funded vouchers. Plus, we learn about the history of Milwaukee’s Enderis Park neighborhood and how it grew around the playfield at its center.

Guests:

Lake Effect