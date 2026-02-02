Monday 2/2/26: Beach access court case, private schools and public vouchers, Enderis Park
Today on Lake Effect, we break down the case against a Shorewood man found guilty of trespassing for walking along the Lake Michigan shoreline. Then, we speak with a Wisconsin Watch reporter who found nearly half of private school students are using publicly funded vouchers. Plus, we learn about the history of Milwaukee’s Enderis Park neighborhood and how it grew around the playfield at its center.
Guests:
- Rob Lee, staff attorney at Midwest Environmental Advocates
- Hongyu Liu, data investigative reporter at Wisconsin Watch
- Berna Anat, author and financial educator
- Bobby Tanzilo, senior editor and writer for OnMilwaukee