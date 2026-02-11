Wednesday 2/11/26: Blood supply, data center basics, Black Lens, Milwaukee Music Roundup
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the local need for blood donations following a stretch of cold and snowy weather. Then, we help you understand the basics of data centers and tell you about a resource from WUWM that can help. Plus, we learn about Milwaukee Film’s Black History Month lineup.
Guests:
- Gretchen Jameson, chief marketing officer at Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin
- Ty Williams, Black Lens programmer for Milwaukee Film
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record