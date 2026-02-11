© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Wednesday 2/11/26: Blood supply, data center basics, Black Lens, Milwaukee Music Roundup

Published February 11, 2026 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the local need for blood donations following a stretch of cold and snowy weather. Then, we help you understand the basics of data centers and tell you about a resource from WUWM that can help. Plus, we learn about Milwaukee Film’s Black History Month lineup.

Guests:

Lake Effect