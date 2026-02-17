Tuesday 2/17/26: Early literacy at the library, skating ribbon, poetry and stargazing
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about a library program working to help the community with early literacy skills. Then, we tell you about Wisconsin’s first skating ribbon and help you plan a trip there in a new Wandering Wisconsin. Plus, we learn how the Manfred Olson Planetarium at UWM is celebrating Black History Month by combining poetry and stargazing.
Guests:
- Erin Sloan, librarian at the Central Library children’s room
- Wave Chapelle, Milwaukee artist
- Amanda Weibel, communications officer for Travel Wisconsin
- Mary Jones, executive director of Boulder Junction Chamber of Commerce
- Jean Creighton, director of UW-Milwaukee's Manfred Olson Planetarium
- Shelly Conley, poet laureate of Milwaukee
- Tea Krulos, journalist and author