Thursday 2/19/26: Immigrants and tax filing, Minneapolis and Milwaukee, American Reckoning
Immigrants without social security numbers will notice big changes when filing taxes this year. Today on Lake Effect, we learn why and what’s changed. Then, we look at how people in Minneapolis are responding to the large-scale ICE operation in their city – and what Milwaukeeans can learn from it. Plus, we learn about the documentary, American Reckoning, which investigates the unsolved murder of a civil rights activist.
Guests:
- Cristina Villanueva, owner of Ambas Financial Services
- Dan Simmons is a local journalist
- Yoruba Richen, co-director and co-producer of American Reckoning
- Brad Lichtenstein, co-director and co-producer of American Reckoning