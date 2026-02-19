© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Thursday 2/19/26: Immigrants and tax filing, Minneapolis and Milwaukee, American Reckoning

Published February 19, 2026 at 8:00 AM CST

Immigrants without social security numbers will notice big changes when filing taxes this year. Today on Lake Effect, we learn why and what’s changed. Then, we look at how people in Minneapolis are responding to the large-scale ICE operation in their city – and what Milwaukeeans can learn from it. Plus, we learn about the documentary, American Reckoning, which investigates the unsolved murder of a civil rights activist.

Guests:

Lake Effect