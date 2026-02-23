© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Monday 2/23/26: Robin Vos retirement fallout, Thin Ice, Underground Railroad in Wisconsin

Published February 23, 2026 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we look at Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ decision to retire and the impact it could have on the future of state politics. Then, we look at research on how Milwaukee winters are warming and growing shorter. Plus, we learn about the Underground Railroad’s connections in Wisconsin – and what it says about our history.

Guests:

Lake Effect