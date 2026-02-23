Monday 2/23/26: Robin Vos retirement fallout, Thin Ice, Underground Railroad in Wisconsin
Today on Lake Effect, we look at Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ decision to retire and the impact it could have on the future of state politics. Then, we look at research on how Milwaukee winters are warming and growing shorter. Plus, we learn about the Underground Railroad’s connections in Wisconsin – and what it says about our history.
Guests:
- JR Ross, editor at Wispolitics
- Brandon Bourassa, research technician with Climate Central
- Brian Ewig, producer “Wisconsin’s Underground Railroad"
- Rob Biko Baker, director of undergraduate studies in the department of African & African Diaspora Studies at UW-Milwaukee