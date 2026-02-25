© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday 2/25/26: Milwaukee's 'ICE Out' legislation, AI chatboat regulation, Chirp Chat

Published February 25, 2026 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the city of Milwaukee’s “ICE Out” legislative package. Then, a researcher explains the potential harm that some proposed guardrails for AI Chatbots could cause users. Plus, we learn about the Barred Owl Monitoring Project in a new Chirp Chat.

Guests:

Lake Effect