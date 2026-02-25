Wednesday 2/25/26: Milwaukee's 'ICE Out' legislation, AI chatboat regulation, Chirp Chat
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the city of Milwaukee’s “ICE Out” legislative package. Then, a researcher explains the potential harm that some proposed guardrails for AI Chatbots could cause users. Plus, we learn about the Barred Owl Monitoring Project in a new Chirp Chat.
Guests:
- Marina Dimitrijevic, Milwaukee Alderwoman for District 14
- Linnea Laestadiusis, associate professor of public health policy at UW-Milwaukee
- Lindsay Focht, raptor program director at the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center
- Mark Savage, writer behind "Savage On Wheels"