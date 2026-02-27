Friday 2/27/26: AI chatbot regulation, Thin Ice, Chirp Chat
Today on Lake Effect, a researcher explains the potential harm of reminding AI users that chatbots aren’t real people. Then, we look at new research that found winters in cities around the Great Lakes are about a week shorter than they were fifty years ago. Plus, we learn about the Barred Owl Monitoring Project in a new Chirp Chat.
Guests:
- Linnea Laestadius, associate professor of public health policy at UW-Milwaukee's Zilber College of Public Health
- Brandon Bourassa, research technician with Climate Central
- Geo Rutherford, educator and Wisconsin-based content creator
- Lindsay Focht, raptor program director at the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center