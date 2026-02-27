© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Friday 2/27/26: AI chatbot regulation, Thin Ice, Chirp Chat

Published February 27, 2026 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, a researcher explains the potential harm of reminding AI users that chatbots aren’t real people. Then, we look at new research that found winters in cities around the Great Lakes are about a week shorter than they were fifty years ago. Plus, we learn about the Barred Owl Monitoring Project in a new Chirp Chat.

Guests:

Lake Effect