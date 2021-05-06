© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Chancellor's Report: Conversation With UWM Military & Veteran Community Leaders

Published May 6, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT
UWM Chancellor Mark Mone, WUWM General Manager John Hess and leaders from UWM's Military & Veteran community came together to talk about life for students returning to UWM.

On today’s Chancellor’s Report, we’ll talk about what life is like for military and veteran students returning to UWM. Two military and veteran students along with leadership from the UWM Military & Veterans Resource Center (MAVRC) share their perspectives

Joining Chancellor Mark Mone and WUWM General Manager John Hess are Yolanda Medina, Director of MAVRC, James “Groovey” Cocroft, Assistant Director MAVRC, Erica Herrera, US Air Force National Guard and enrolled in the Executive MBA program at UWM and Corey Washington, US Marine Corps veteran and President of the Veteran Students Association at UWM enrolled in the BA Finance and Economics program.

