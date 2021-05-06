Chancellor's Report: Conversation With UWM Military & Veteran Community Leaders

On today’s Chancellor’s Report, we’ll talk about what life is like for military and veteran students returning to UWM. Two military and veteran students along with leadership from the UWM Military & Veterans Resource Center (MAVRC) share their perspectives

Joining Chancellor Mark Mone and WUWM General Manager John Hess are Yolanda Medina, Director of MAVRC, James “Groovey” Cocroft, Assistant Director MAVRC, Erica Herrera, US Air Force National Guard and enrolled in the Executive MBA program at UWM and Corey Washington, US Marine Corps veteran and President of the Veteran Students Association at UWM enrolled in the BA Finance and Economics program.

