UWM Today

How UWM's Center For Water Policy Advocates For Better Water Solutions

Published May 20, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT

Over the years we have hosted a wide array of scientists and researchers from UWM’s School of Freshwater Sciences. It’s the only school of its kind in the United States, and the work it is doing to better understand and preserve our freshwater resources is invaluable.

But the breakthroughs that occur in research labs are only part of the solution to our water problems. If regulations and laws don’t change to keep up with scientific discoveries, society is not any better off.

On this edition of UWM Today we’re going to focus on UWM’s Center for Water Policy. The Center has a new director, Melissa Scanlan, and she is our guest on this week’s edition of the program.

Tom Luljak
Tom Luljak is the vice chancellor of University Relations and Communications at the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. In addition to directing the university's communication programs, Luljak serves as an associate lecturer in UWM's Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, teaching courses in corporate communications and sports marketing.
