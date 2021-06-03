© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
UWM Today

Chancellor's Report: A Look Back On Tom Luljak's Career At UWM

Published June 3, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT

On the latest edition of the Chancellor's Report, Chancellor Mark Mone and WUWM General Manager John Hess talk with Tom Luljak, outgoing UWM Vice Chancellor of University Relations.

Luljak is retiring after joining UWM in 2000 as the university's first director of marketing services. For the past two decades he has served as vice chancellor, working as the chief administrator for the Division of University Relations and Communications, with responsibilities as the chief legislative relations, marketing and communications officer. He also hosted over 800 episodes of UWM Today on WUWM where he has interviewed approximately 1,000 faculty, staff, alumni and students about their research, teaching and community service.

