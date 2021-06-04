The Impact Of Race And Racism On Personal Health

After the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, people across the country have taken a hard look at the impact racism is having throughout different communities. One of the areas of greatest concern is the way in which racism affects the health of people of color. To get a better idea of just how serious the problem is, the Wisconsin Medical Journal devoted a special spring issue to the topic.

On this edition of UWM Today we’re going to hear from some of the people involved in the publication. Joining us on the program are David Pate, Associate Professor of Social Work at UWM, Dr. Sarina Schrager, a physician and Professor at UW-Madison’s School of Medicine and Public Health, as well as the editor of the Medical Journal and Lisa Peyton-Caire, CEO and president of The Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness.