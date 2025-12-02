© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sustainable Business Council director on changing landscape for green practices

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Susan Bence,
Graham Thomas
Published December 2, 2025 at 9:30 AM CST
Photos from the 2025's Sustainable Business Council Conference in La Crosse, WI.
1 of 3  — 2025_11_05_SBC_Conference_1141_web.jpg
Photos from the 2025's Sustainable Business Council Conference in La Crosse, WI.
Sustainable Business Council
Sustainable Business Council Executive Director Jessy Servi Ortiz speaks at the council's 2025 conference.
2 of 3  — 2025_11_05_SBC_Conference_564_web.jpg
Sustainable Business Council Executive Director Jessy Servi Ortiz speaks at the council's 2025 conference.
Sustainable Business Council
Photos from 2025's Sustainable Business Council Conference.
3 of 3  — 2025_11_05_SBC_Conference_596_web.jpg
Photos from 2025's Sustainable Business Council Conference.
Sustainable Business Council

Hundreds of people gathered in La Crosse recently to celebrate Wisconsin businesses that have embraced sustainability. The gathering marked the 18th annual conference of the Sustainable Business Council (SBC).

WUWM’s environmental reporter Susan Bence was there, and she spoke with SBC Executive Director Jessy Servi Ortiz about the council's signature initiative, the Green Masters Program and the current landscape for sustainability in the business community.

"Now that the current federal administration is really pulling back from [susainability initiatives, what we're seeing is unfortunately a bit of green hushing," Ortiz says. "We're not seeing a lot of companies move out of sustainability or stop doing sustainability; they're stopping talking about what they're doing ... rebranding it in some ways."

_
Tags
Environment WUWMLake Effectsustainabilityclimate change
Susan Bence
Susan is WUWM's environmental reporter.
See stories by Susan Bence
Graham Thomas
Graham Thomas is a WUWM digital producer.
See stories by Graham Thomas
Related Content