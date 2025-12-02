Sustainable Business Council director on changing landscape for green practices

Hundreds of people gathered in La Crosse recently to celebrate Wisconsin businesses that have embraced sustainability. The gathering marked the 18th annual conference of the Sustainable Business Council (SBC).

WUWM’s environmental reporter Susan Bence was there, and she spoke with SBC Executive Director Jessy Servi Ortiz about the council's signature initiative, the Green Masters Program and the current landscape for sustainability in the business community.

"Now that the current federal administration is really pulling back from [susainability initiatives, what we're seeing is unfortunately a bit of green hushing," Ortiz says. "We're not seeing a lot of companies move out of sustainability or stop doing sustainability; they're stopping talking about what they're doing ... rebranding it in some ways."