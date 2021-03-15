-
Some cities are embracing the idea of edible urban forests. Food Forests have taken root in places like La Crosse, Wis., and Seattle, Wash.Now, a…
-
The 13th annual Sustainability Summit begins Wednesday in Milwaukee. It's taking place, for the first time, at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in the Menomonee…
-
Signs of sustainability are peppered across the City of Milwaukee landscape – from the exponential growth of the Bublrbike share business, to the wind…
-
Every year the Catholic, liberal arts college for women on Milwaukee’s south side hosts a community conference. Alverno psychology professor Joyce Tang…
-
Milwaukee wants to be known as a city that embraces sustainability.For five years, as head of Milwaukee's Office of Environmental Sustainability, Matt…
-
The 45th commemoration of Earth Day is tomorrow, and all week we’re spotlighting some Wisconsinites and Wisconsin work linked to the environment and…
-
As a high school freshman, Cole Compton introduced his Green Earth Terrariums at Milwaukee's 2014 Sustainability Summit. This year, he was a presenter.He…
-
Organizers of the annual Sustainability Summit and Exposition have worked tirelessly to raise awareness of climate change and the need of sustainable…
-
Marquette University's Kyle Whelton is not only delighted to start his senior year; he helped spearhead two new initiatives designed to reduce waste on…
-
As an orchard comes to life on 1st and Locust Street in Milwaukee, community and city partners focus on jobs for adults.Victory Garden Initiative awarded…