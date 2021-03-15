-
On Saturday, Milwaukeeans rallied in response to the racial violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. A large group spread out at the end of Wisconsin Avenue…
-
It's just simply factually wrong to compare Confederate generals to George Washington and Thomas Jefferson.
-
The remarks come a day after he called out neo-Nazis and the KKK for the violence in Virginia over the weekend. Trump had been criticized for not mentioning those groups in his initial statement.
-
Almost 48 hours after violence engulfed Charlottesville, Va., President Trump called out white nationalist groups by name. He had been criticized for not doing so in his initial remarks on Saturday.
-
Counterprotesters confronted pro-Trump demonstrators in Seattle, prompting a standoff. It was just one of many events across the country protesting the violent white nationalist rally in Virginia.
-
Addressing church congregations on Sunday, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe condemned the white supremacists, saying there is "no place" for them in the city or in the United States of America.
-
James Alex Fields Jr., who allegedly rammed a group of demonstrators, has been charged with murder and several other counts. Federal authorities say they are also opening a civil rights investigation.
-
The 32-year-old was killed Saturday after a car rammed a group of people protesting a white nationalist rally in Virginia. Two state troopers responding to the violence died in a helicopter crash.
-
After the president spoke about an "egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides," some Republicans took him to task. Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden and Barack Obama tweeted as well.