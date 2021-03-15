-
A judge ruled in favor of Milwaukee County on Friday in its lawsuit against Preserve Our Parks. The judge determined a move by the Legislature to redraw…
Milwaukee County leaders are eager to sell the Downtown Transit Center site to the developer of The Couture high-rise project. A parks advocacy group…
While the county board refused to sell O'Donnell Park on Thursday, the board agreed to sell the nearby transit garage, for development of a high-rise.The…
A 44-story development proposed for Milwaukee’s lakefront got a boost this week.Milwaukee County’s Economic and Community Development Committee approved…
The "shoreline bill" goes before a state Senate committee on Thursday, with an immediate goal of kick-starting a development.The measure deals with a…
Milwaukee’s skyline could have a distinct new feature in a few years: a 44-story tower. County Executive Chris Abele outlined the plans Wednesday. The…