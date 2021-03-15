-
A Dane County judge has ruled a measure meant to protect crime victims’ rights was improperly enacted and should be rescinded, but he allowed the law to…
Updated at 4:10 p.m. CTSeven people were shot and wounded Wednesday in an apparent drive-by shooting outside a Milwaukee funeral home, the city's mayor…
Ladarius Marshall was just 16-years-old when he was accused of murder. Despite little evidence, Marshall was sentenced in May of 2010 to 20 years in…
The Trump administration is investing millions of dollars into a new initiative aimed at reducing violent crime in seven American cities. Milwaukee is…
Twenty-four people associated with a violent drug trafficking gang operating in a northeast Milwaukee neighborhood face federal charges, authorities said…
Updated on Nov. 1 at 5:01 p.m. CTA second child has died as a result of a hit-and-run crash in Milwaukee.The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office…
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will issue Wisconsin's first pardons in nine years, invoking his constitutional power to grant clemency to four people.Evers…
"I'm proud of you my son, Brandt. Your load is lighter," Allison Jean wrote on Thursday, after her son forgave and hugged the woman who killed Botham Jean.
Sexting. With technological advances, it’s a word most of us have become familiar with in recent years.While the act of sending and receiving nude photos…
Up until last year, any person in Wisconsin who had sexual contact with a child between the ages of 13 and 16 could be charged with a felony. But that law…