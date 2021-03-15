-
When Igor Stravinsky’s ballet The Rite of Spring premiered in Paris in 1913, the audience rioted. The music was angular and dissonant. The dance…
-
There are loaded words in all languages. From swear words to sacreligious words to simply crass words, most of us know them but refrain from using them —…
-
In just two years, Peter Stathas went from his first dance class to performing with the José Limón Dance Company on Center Stage in New York City. "I was…
-
It's 1983, and a little film called Flashdance featured a dance style not yet popularized — breaking (not breakdancing). While the style was developed in…
-
Wednesday is Milwaukee Ballet Day. Eighty structures in 20 locations around Milwaukee are festooned with 2,500 yards of ribbon and 100 pointe shoes. It’s…
-
When enslaved Africans were taken to the Americas, they brought few — if any — possessions. But they retained the legacy of their homeland through…
-
Milwaukee’s dance chops will be on full display this weekend, as companies in the area get together for the inaugural Dance Fest, hosted by No Studios.…
-
Dancing in the streets — it’s something you don’t often see in Milwaukee, let alone on the corner of Water Street and Wisconsin Avenue. But that’s exactly…
-
Lambarena is an exuberant fusion that makes its Milwaukee debut tonight. The music of Johann Sebastian Bach melds with African drumming; traditional…
-
Earlier this month, the United Performing Arts Fund kicked off its 2019 campaign to raise millions of dollars for many of the region’s largest performing…