-
On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration announced a ban on selling electronic cigarettes to minors as well as a requirement that e-cigs display…
-
The Food and Drug Administration has issued sweeping new rules that tighten its control over e-cigarettes, banning their sale to minors. The agency is also expanding its regulation of tobacco.
-
Wisconsin lawmakers may decide in coming weeks whether to add e-cigarettes to the state’s indoor smoking ban.Electronic cigarettes are battery powered…
-
Unexpectedly high levels of the cancer-causing chemical were found in an analysis of the vapor from e-cigarettes, researchers say.
-
A number of so called vape shops have been opening in Milwaukee. They sell accessories for electronic cigarettes. Things like e-juice, the flavored…